Secretary of state candidate gains single vote in recount

North Dakota's Libertarian secretary of state candidate gained one vote after a recount ordered by the state Supreme Court.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Friday that Roland Riemers gained a single vote in Burleigh County, bringing his total to 248.
Riemers sought a recount after failing to get the 300 votes needed to move on to the November election. Jaeger's office initially declined the recount because Riemers was the only Libertarian running for the seat.
The state's high court ruled in early August that Riemers was entitled to a recount in the race.
Riemers is a Grand Forks resident and a frequent political candidate. He's also run for the U.S. Senate and the North Dakota Legislature.
