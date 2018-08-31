New Mexico GOP joins lawsuit to stop straight-party voting

FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver speaks during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican Party of New Mexico has joined a bipartisan coalition to stop a move to bring back vote a straight-party ticket in the state’s upcoming general election. The state GOP announced Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, it would join Unite New Mexico, the Libertarian Party of New Mexico, the Elect Liberty PAC, and Democratic state House candidate Heather Nordquist to file an emergency petition in the New Mexico Supreme Court to prevent the change. Susan Walsh,File AP Photo