If 3’s a crowd, how about 11? House primary draws big field

FILE - In this March 3, 2017 file photo, U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas, D-Mass., participates in a small-business roundtable discussion in Lawrence, Mass. Tsongas is retiring after five terms in Congress, so ten Democrats and one Republican are vying for their parties’ nomination for the Third District seat in the Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 primary. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo