‘Dirty Money’ initiative off November ballot

An Arizona ballot initiative aimed at increasing transparency for money in politics won't be on the November ballot.
The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court decision that found the "Outlaw Dirty Money" initiative didn't have enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.
Organizers of the initiative say the decision is disappointing. But they noted the thousands of voters who signed their petitions and put their efforts into the campaign.
The group this summer said they submitted more than 285,000 signatures. But the initiative found its way into court when opponents challenged the validity of the signatures.
The order does not explain the court's full reasoning. A full opinion is forthcoming.
