Friess decides against Wyoming governor write-in campaign

Political mega-donor Foster Friess, left, chats with Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon after a state Republican Party unity event Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Cheyenne, Wyo. Friess, who finished runner-up to Gordon in a six-way Republican gubernatorial primary on Aug. 21, said he considered, but decided against running a write-in campaign against Gordon and Democrat Mary Throne in the upcoming general election. Mead Gruver AP Photo