Election official Kansas’ most populous county keeps job

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has reappointed to a four-year term the election commissioner responsible for the state's most populous county.
The announcement Thursday that Johnson County Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker will keep his job comes just weeks after the second consecutive major election fumble by the affluent Kansas City-area county.
Johnson County left the rest of the state waiting more than 12 hours for complete Aug. 7 primary election results because of a delay blamed on the vendor's faulty software.
Kobach says in a news release that Metsker "addressed the problem swiftly and with competence."
Metsker has overseen the county's transition to an election balloting system that now leaves a paper trail.
The secretary of state appoints election commissioners for the four most populous counties in Kansas.
