Edwards files complaint with AG over “illegal mailer”

A Republican candidate for Congress in New Hampshire has filed a complaint with the state's Attorney General over an opponent's failure to disclose that his campaign was behind a negative flyer.
Eddie Edwards, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 1st District, said Wednesday his campaign was also planning to file a complaint with the Federal Election Commission. Andy Sanborn sent flyers to voters last week accusing Edwards of being weak on gun rights and against President Donald Trump — neither of which Edwards said is true.
Sanborn's campaign said the lack of disclaimer was an oversight and that it filed a document with the FEC Monday acknowledging the campaign violation. The campaign said it stands by the mailer and that it was "factually accurate."
Comments