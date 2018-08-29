Judge won’t dismiss challenge to Mississippi mayor election

A judge says he won't dismiss a losing candidate's challenge to a mayoral election in northeast Mississippi.
Earlie Henley filed the challenge after losing the Brooksville mayor's race to David Boswell in May 2017.
WTVA-TV reports that special Judge Frank Vollor on Tuesday rejected a request by Boswell to dismiss the challenge during arguments in Macon.
Instead, Vollor is setting a bench trial for December 10 in Macon.
The Mississippi Supreme Court appointed Vollor, a former circuit judge from Vicksburg, as a special judge to hear the case in June 2017.
