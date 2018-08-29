Temporary block on ballot printing restored by Supreme Court

North Carolina's highest court has reinstated a ban on state election officials preparing ballots while it considers whether several constitutional amendment proposals should be voted on this fall.
The state Supreme Court issued the delay Wednesday, a day after the Court of Appeals dissolved a similar temporary order halting ballot preparation. The state NAACP asked the Supreme Court to issue a new one while justices decide if up to four amendment questions should be blocked.
The NAACP and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper sued to stop amendment questions they call false and misleading. A three-judge panel blocked two questions, but the Republican-controlled legislature this week replaced them with new amendments.
Cooper says the replacement questions fall short, too, and late Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to stop them as well.
