Activists cause chaos at meeting discussing police shootings

A meeting of a task force set to vote on whether the city of Jackson should identify officers involved in fatal shootings erupted in chaos as activists demanded more community representation.
The Clarion Ledger reports a task force appointed by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is set to make recommendations about how the city can be more transparent in officer-involved shooting incidents. It was established amid a rise in officer-involved shootings in Jackson and increased attention to African-Americans killed by police across the country.
A group of community activists interrupted the meeting Monday night, renewing complaints that family members of people killed in officer-involved shootings were not included in the process.
The disruption led to heated back and forth between activists and officials and delayed the task force making final recommendations.
Comments