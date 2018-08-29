5 oppose Three Affiliated Tribes chairman in tribal primary

Five people are opposing Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox in the upcoming tribal primary.
The Minot Daily News reports that former tribal chairman and former National Congress of American Indians President Tex Hall is one of them.
The others are Jasper Young Bear, Marcus Wells, Scott Satermo and Kermit Heart.
The primary election is Sept. 18. The top two vote-getters advance to the general election Nov. 6. If any candidate gets more than half of the votes in the primary, he will be declared the winner.
Comments