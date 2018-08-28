Republicans say they’re ending appeals in ballot cases

Republican legislative leaders have stopped fighting litigation addressing proposed constitutional amendments and partisan labels for a few judicial candidates for this fall's ballots.
Key GOP lawmakers say paperwork is in to end appeals of lower court rulings they lost.
The state Court of Appeals accepted Tuesday their withdrawal motion in a case where judges blocked referendums for two constitutional amendments because the questions weren't clear enough. Republicans say the legislature finalized Monday new amendments and referendums that comply with the ruling. Gov. Roy Cooper and interest groups challenged the earlier amendments, and Cooper's office says further legal action should be expected.
Republican leaders also say they're leaving intact a ruling halting enforcement of a law removing party designations next to names of judicial candidates who switched affiliations close to filing.
Comments