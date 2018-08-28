Virginia police officer charged in death of baby daughter

This photo provided by the Fairfax County Police Department shows Jason Colley. The Fairfax County police officer has been charged with child abuse resulting in the death of a 6-month-old girl in 2017. Prosecutors in Frederick County, Maryland, obtained an indictment against 38-year-old Colley, of Monrovia, Md., who turned himself in Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (Fairfax County Police Department via AP) AP