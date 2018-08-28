Mississippi mayor to city employees: Don’t talk to media

A Mississippi mayor is telling city employees and other elected officials not to talk to the media.
McComb Mayor Quordiniah (quor-DEE-nyah) Lockley has been in office about two months. Lockley, who's a Democrat, told the Enterprise-Journal on Monday that he is the city spokesman and if reporters want to know something, "you see me."
City Administrator Kelvin Butler sent an email Aug. 15 telling city employees, including police and fire chiefs, not talk to the press. The email was also addressed to the selectmen on the city's elected governing board.
One selectman, Republican Ted Tullos, tells the newspaper he can give his opinion on issues. Tullos says: "Some people are control freaks."
The email was sent the same day the newspaper began inquiring about traffic tickets issued to another selectman.
