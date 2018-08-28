National Politics

Police identify teen killed at party in Rio Communities

The Associated Press

August 28, 2018 11:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Authorities have identified a teen that was killed during a party on the banks of the Rio Grande south of Albuquerque.

KOB-TV reports deputies with Valencia County found 16-year-old Vanessa Ordonez dead Sunday night in Rio Communities.

Officials say she had attended a party at the river where several fights broke out and shots were fired.

Valencia County officials believe Ordonez was shot and struck by a vehicle.

Fines Michalski, who witnessed the event, says after the impact, someone fired a shot at the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Casey Peralta. He was taken to UNM Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

He's expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.

