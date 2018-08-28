Ex-Trump campaign officials laud South Carolina conservatism

Two former Trump campaign officials praise South Carolina as a conservative bulwark against more progressive areas of the country.
Media outlets report former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told a crowd in Anderson on Monday night that the state occupies an important spot in Republican politics, and the president knows it.
Lewandowski and fellow former Trump campaign official David Bossie spoke at the annual Faith and Freedom BBQ sponsored by U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, both stressing both that Americans are better off now than they were before President Donald Trump took office.
Gov. Henry McMaster and 1st District GOP nominee Katie Arrington also spoke at the event. Trump has backed both Republicans in their election efforts this year.
Comments