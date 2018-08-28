Sununu creates panel to study later school start date

Lots of New Hampshire students are back in their classrooms this week, but Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is hoping that changes next year.
Sununu on Tuesday created a commission to study whether the state should require schools to start after Labor Day. He says the percentage of schools starting after Labor Day has dropped 50 percent in the last decade, and the majority of districts now open before that traditional start date.
He argues that a later start increases both summer tourism revenue and the opportunity for families to take August vacations. And he says it could mean more internship opportunities for high school students.
The commission has until Nov. 30 to evaluate how a mandatory later start date would affect everything from academic performance to athletic programs and make recommendations.
