House Majority Whip U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., left, shakes hands with Mike Guest, Republican nominee for the state’s Third Congressional District race, during a press availability in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Scalise was in Mississippi to headline a luncheon to benefit the Mississippi Republican Party’s United Republican Fund. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo
National Politics

Louisiana congressman helps raise money for Mississippi GOP

The Associated Press

August 27, 2018 04:11 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is helping fellow Republicans in neighboring Mississippi raise money for this November's elections.

Scalise, a potential candidate for U.S. House speaker if Republicans maintain their majority, spoke Monday in Jackson to a Republican luncheon.

Before the luncheon, Scalise appeared briefly before reporters with GOP congressional candidate Michael Guest, who's running to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper, also a Republican, in a central Mississippi district.

Scalise says Republicans are emphasizing benefits from tax cuts, immigration restrictions, and confirming U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke Saturday at a Mississippi State Democratic Party fundraiser in Brandon which included appearances from state Rep. David Baria and former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy. Both seek U.S. Senate seats this November.

