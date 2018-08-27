Bullock orders flags at half-staff to honor John McCain

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says all flags flown in the state will be lowered for seven days to honor U.S. Sen. John McCain.
Bullock's says flags will fly at half-staff from Monday until McCain is buried on Sunday.
The Arizona Republican died Saturday of brain cancer.
The Democratic Montana governor's proclamation calls McCain a hero in war and in Congress. Bullock says McCain's moral courage, perseverance and ability to work with all who wanted to advance American values will never be forgotten.
White House flags were lowered over the weekend to mark McCain's death, but were back at full-staff on Monday. McCain was critical of President Donald Trump, and Trump questioned the decorated Navy pilot's Vietnam heroism.
Senate leaders of both parties have formally requested that American flags at government buildings stay at half-staff
