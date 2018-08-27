Con Hogan, longtime Vermont public servant, dies at 77

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2005 file photo, Con Hogan, a member of the Governor’s Commission on Corrections Overcrowding, listens during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Montpelier, Vt. Hogan, a long-time Vermont public servant who served under a series of governors from both parties, died Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at their home in Plainfield, said his wife, Jeannette Hogan. He was 77. Toby Talbot, File AP Photo