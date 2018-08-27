Trump announces trade “understanding” with Mexico

President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
By
The Pompeo hearing gets testy

National Politics

The Pompeo hearing gets testy

Senator Robert Menendez sparred with Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, who took exception to his question about whether President Trump talked to him about his meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.