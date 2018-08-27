Wyoming candidate residency case continues past primary

A losing candidate for governor in Wyoming continues to face legal action involving questions about whether he lives in the state.
Physician Taylor Haynes got 5 percent of the vote in last week's Republican primary.
A judge in Cheyenne has scheduled hearings in late January in a lawsuit brought by Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, who says Haynes doesn't live in Wyoming but in Colorado. Haynes owns a ranch south of Laramie that straddles the state line.
Haynes denies the claims. Weeks before the primary, a judge denied state officials' request to order Haynes to suspend his campaign.
Wyoming officials will meet Wednesday to certify the election results. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports it's not clear whether Haynes' case might affect that certification.
Buchanan declined to comment.
Comments