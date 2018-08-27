Name of man killed in motel shootout released; autopsy set

Authorities have released the name of a theft suspect killed in a shootout with police at a central Pennsylvania motel over the weekend.
The York County coroner's office said 29-year-old Logan Montgomery was the man shot shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a Motel 6 in Manchester Township.
Police said a West Manchester Township officer and a Northern York Regional officer went to the motel looking for the suspect in connection with a theft earlier in the day and encountered him in a hallway.
Authorities said Montgomery, who had no fixed address, pulled a gun and fired, and the West Manchester Township officer returned fire, hitting the suspect. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.
The county district attorney's office had asked state police to investigate, police said. Township police chief John Snyder told the York Dispatch on Monday that the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.
Court documents indicate that Montgomery pleaded no contest to simple assault, theft and criminal mischief and was placed on probation after an alleged theft in Spring Garden Township in January 2016.
Police alleged that he stole a protein bar from a Sunoco station and broke the cash register when confronted, then hit an employee on the head when two employees tried to restrain him.
