Governor, challengers discuss early childhood issues

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and two Democrats competing for the chance to unseat him are contrasting their commitments to early childhood issues.
The three appeared Monday at a forum organized by Spark NH, a nonpartisan early childhood advisory council. Sununu answered questions for the first half and Democrats Steve Marchand and Molly Kelly shared the stage later.
The three largely agreed with the organization's goals of fully funding all-day kindergarten and emphasizing social and emotional curricula in all grade levels; some differences in approach emerged.
All three voiced support for paid family medical leave. Sununu said a recently failed bill wouldn't have been sustainable in a few years. Kelly spoke passionately about making sure a new bill would succeed if she's elected. Marchand said he's the only one with a specific plan to pay for a program.
