FBI alleges bribes, extortion by ex-Ohio House speaker

FILE – In this June 28, 2016, file photo, Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger marks the passage of legislation to rename Port Columbus International Airport to John Glenn Columbus International Airport, during an event at the airport in Columbus, Ohio. Federal investigators seized records from Rosenberger’s office in 2018 as part of a federal criminal investigation into potential bribes and kickbacks surrounding payday lending legislation, according to a subpoena and search warrant released Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in response to public records requests. Rosenberger, a Republican rising star, resigned suddenly on April 12. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo