Eugene’s long-neglected millrace getting a major makeover

In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 photo, the construction site for the new $1 billion Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact overlooks the Mill Race in Eugene, Ore. The University of Oregon is planning to rework this section of the Mill Race. The work will include dredging sediment out of the river, building a boardwalk, building new bridges, and cleaning nearby stormwater runoff. The Register-Guard via AP Ben Lonergan