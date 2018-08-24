Georgia mayor says councilman to resign over family reasons

The mayor of a Georgia city has announced a city councilman is resigning over family reasons.
News outlets report Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman announced Friday that City Councilman Jackson Butler is resigning. Buelterman says the councilman's resignation goes into effect Sept. 13. However, Buelterman told the Savannah Morning News that Butler will remain in office until Sept. 30.
Buelterman says the councilman is resigning due to "circumstances surrounding the health and well-being of his family." He says Butler's decision speaks to his integrity as a person and compassion as a son.
Buelterman says the council will work with City Attorney Bubba Hughes to determine how to fill the remainder of Butler's term, which was set to end in 2021.
