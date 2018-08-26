Georgia nonprofit gives new life to lost historic structures

Built in the late 19th century, the two historic buildings along West Anderson Street have stood vacant since before the current owner, developer Michael Brown, purchased them from the Historic Savannah Foundation in 2002.
The boarded-up two-story structure at 414 W. Anderson, which has been steadily deteriorating over the years, collapsed in September 2017 — toppled over, Brown said, as a result of Hurricanes Irma that month and Matthew the preceding year. The neighboring structure at 418 W. Anderson, which has also been cited for property maintenance violations over the years, was expected to follow suit, according to engineering reports Brown had commissioned.
A Chatham County Recorder's Court judge recently found the remaining standing structure to be a safety hazard and ordered its demolition, subsequently superseding the Metropolitan Planning Commission's review process for razing historic properties and bringing an end to the structures' almost century and a half existence.
"The good news is, I guess, it's now safe," Brown said. "It's not going to injure anybody."
While the buildings themselves are no longer standing, a local nonprofit, Emergent Structures, has been working to find a new life for the materials it was built of, including heart pine lumber and Savannah Grey bricks. Instead of bulldozing the standing structure and hauling the remains of both buildings to the landfill, Emergent's Executive Director Scott Crotzer has led a team of volunteers in a controlled deconstruction process that involved slowly taking the structure down piece by piece with their hands in order to preserve the remnants for restoration projects or new uses.
"We can put the pieces in the hands of craftsman to do what they want with it," Crotzer said. "That ensures that when our tourists come in, they're not just buying a tchotchke bird girl statue from China."
Even the nails were salvaged on the site as Crotzer and volunteers, consisting of residents, college students and university professors, sorted through the debris to keep as much of the historic materials out of the landfill as possible.
Emergent only gets involved when engineers say the structure cannot be saved, Crotzer said.
"The whole salvage idea really gives a warm fuzzy even though it is something bad," he said. "This should not have gotten to this point, but at least we're making lemonade."
Crotzer said he would like to see the city pass an ordinance, similar to ones in some other cities, which require historic properties to be similarly deconstructed and salvaged when they cannot be saved.
Deconstruction is not an alternative to restoration, but salvaging the materials is preferred if the historic structure's demolition is inevitable, said Ellen Harris, MPC director of urban planning and historic preservation. With the Anderson Street properties, the deconstruction was a condition tied to Brown's demolition request, which was granted following the court order, Harris said. While an ordinance requiring the process is not under consideration, the planning commission does have the option of imposing such conditions as part of the demolition request, she said.
Brown disagreed with planning commission staff's contention that the structures' demise was an example of demolition by neglect, after spending about $106,000 to stabilize and secure the structures with new roofs and foundations about six years ago, he said.
He was skeptical when he first hired Emergent, rather than a less expensive demolition crew, but he has since been impressed with their work, Brown said.
"The good news is they're taking the materials that are salvageable and somebody is going to use them," he said.
Despite failing to restore the two properties, Brown said he considers himself a preservationist. He has restored other historic properties, including a 19th-century gingerbread house around the corner that he rehabilitated for low-income housing in the early 2000s. The four-unit structure was purchased as a package with the other properties from the Historic Savannah Foundation, Brown said. Unfortunately, he was unable to do the same for the other two, which required a total rehab, he said.
"The price was way more than the market at the time," he said.
The Historic Savannah Foundation, which held an easement on the Anderson Street properties, had brought Brown and Crotzer together as a last resort when it became clear that the structures could not be saved, said President and CEO Daniel Carey. Nobody felt good about the outcome, but the solution was palatable because the deconstruction and salvage process kept the materials out of the landfill and preserved them for future uses, Carey said.
"It shouldn't come to this," he said. "There will be some good that comes out of Emergent Structures, but ultimately it's still a regrettable situation."
Emergent is planning on selling the preserved materials over the next few weeks directly from the site. The group has some storage space, but plans to eventually open a lumber yard and sell the salvaged materials there.
"The sheer amount of materials that comes from just two properties is staggering," Crotzer said.
