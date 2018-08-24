Conway, Nunes among headliners at GOP Basque Fry in Nevada

FILE--In this Aug. 15, 2015, file photo, dozens of Basque chefs tend the fire pits at the Inaugural Basque Fry at Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and a slate of conservative officials and political figures will descent on a northern Nevada ranch Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, for the 4th annual Basque Fry hosted by Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Lance Iversen, file AP Photo