Sununu writes to EPA on anti-tick, mosquito products

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is asking the Environmental Protection Agency to accelerate its review and registration of new tick and mosquito protection products.
Sununu said in a letter this week to Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler that in New Hampshire "it is almost impossible now" to find someone who doesn't have a loved, friend, or acquaintance with Lyme disease. He also said the black-legged tick that carries the bacterium that causes Lyme disease also is ravaging pets and moose.
Sununu supports a product called nootkatone under review by the EPA that's said to have a number of advantages over others. He said it's his understanding that if the EPA completes its registration of nootkatone soon, the product could be introduced commercially in time for next year's tick and mosquito season.
