‘Where’s your husband?’ What female candidates hear on the trail

Former Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman released multiple secret recordings. Some say the recordings are a serious breach of ethics and security, but did Manigault Newman break the law? One former federal prosecutor weighs in.
Senator Robert Menendez sparred with Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, who took exception to his question about whether President Trump talked to him about his meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.
The March For Our Lives movement, which was started by student survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, has grown to a national movement. The group has been to more than 25 cities and raised about $5 million dollars.
A group of protestors blocked streets outside Miramar, Florida’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office at the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and 145th Avenue. The crowd opposes the Trump administration’s policies.
Protesters floated a balloon mocking Trump, depicting him as a bloated baby, complete with a tweeting cell phone in hand. President Trump is scheduled to meet with Theresa May in Britain before traveling to Scotland.
From the White House on Monday night, President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his choice for the seat opened up by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement. Kavanaugh would be less receptive to abortion and gay rights than Kennedy was.