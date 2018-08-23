Anderson appointed to head Utah Department of Public Safety

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed a veteran state Department of Public Safety official as the next head of the law enforcement agency.
Maj. Jess Anderson is currently assistant superintendent, and he will succeed Commissioner Keith Squires upon his retirement on Aug. 31.
Anderson has worked more than 18 years at the department, which includes the Utah Highway Patrol, the state Division of Emergency Management and the State Bureau of Investigation.
Squires has served as the commissioner of public safety since 2013 and as a sworn law-enforcement officer in Utah for more than 31 years.
Herbert's appointment of Anderson is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.
