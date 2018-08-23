‘Dirty Money’ ballot initiative to appeal court decision

Organizers of a ballot initiative seeking to increase transparency for money in politics are taking their case to the Arizona Supreme Court.
A Maricopa County judge on Thursday said Outlaw Dirty Money petition sheets collected by circulators who failed to appear at a hearing are invalid.
Initiative organizer Terry Goddard says they'll appeal.
The legal outcome could determine if the measure makes it to voters. On Tuesday, state election officials said Outlaw Dirty Money signatures fell short of the amount needed to be on the November ballot.
Thursday's decision also ruled in favor of a "strict compliance" standard for reviewing petition signatures. Critics say the standard hampers citizen-backed initiatives trying to get on the ballot. A judge in another case this month said the standard was unconstitutional.
Comments