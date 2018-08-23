Leonard, Schuitmaker vie for GOP attorney general nomination

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, speaks at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. The race to become Michigan’s next attorney general will be set this weekend, when Republican activists choose between Leonard and state Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker, who are vying for the nomination to face Democrat Dana Nessel in November. David Eggert, File AP Photo