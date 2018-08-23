Utility board considers relaxing permits for cell towers

Vermont state officials say they want to make it easier for companies that need to upgrade their cell towers.
Currently, telecommunications companies in the state need permission to upgrade equipment. Vermont Public Radio reports the Public Utility Commission is now considering changing the permitting process.
State telecommunications official Clay Purvis says general upgrades are very small and not noticeable from the ground, as improvements now require less bulky equipment with the advance of technology.
Purvis says the permitting process adds on costs and slows down routine improvements to infrastructure like cell towers.
The PUC is accepting comments on the proposed changes through the end of August.
