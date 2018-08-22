Kentucky city drafts ordinance over halfway house escapes

A Kentucky city is working to create an ordinance that would require a local state Department of Corrections halfway house to more quickly notify the city of escapees.
Paducah city manager Jim Arndt tells WPSD-TV that a city attorney is drafting an ordinance requiring the Keeton Corrections halfway house to notify the city within 30 minutes. This move follows an Aug. 12 escape by a man serving time on drug charges. The city wasn't notified until the next day.
Arndt says he's also working on a municipal order that would allow the city to notify residents with push alerts through the West Kentucky Crime Stoppers app. The ordinance and order are set to be presented to the city commission next week.
