National Weather Service in Grand Forks apologizes for tweet

The National Weather Service office in Grand Forks has apologized for a tweet that attacked former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.
WDAY-TV reports the tweet called Romney a "fraud." It has since been deleted, but was initially sent out after Romney posted something that seemed to reference Tuesday's criminal proceedings against Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort.
The weather service says the tweet was a mistake.
Science Operations Officer Tom Grafenauer said the tweet was political in nature and atypical of the National Weather Service. He says all employees have access to the Twitter account to post weather updates, and the employee who made the mistake had thought he logged out and was using a personal account.
The weather service is reviewing its social media policy.
