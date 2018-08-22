Governor claims missing payments to water authority

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says an investigation is underway regarding more than $1 million in missed loan payments to the state Water Development Authority by the landlord of an office building.
News outlets report the missing payments go back to 1999 and concern the office building that houses Ticketmaster in the Northgate Business Park. A Wednesday news release says Corotoman Inc. of Charleston and its president collected monthly rent but failed to make 79 payments on a loan from the Water Development Authority.
The Water Development Authority, on behalf of the state Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, had loaned $3 million to the Regional Development Authority of Charleston-Kanawha County to purchase the building. Corotoman Inc. and its president were allowed to continue to act as the building's landlord.
Comments