N Carolina court: Constitutional changes misleading, blocked

A trio of North Carolina judges in Raleigh, N.C., listen Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, as attorneys argue whether proposed amendments to the North Carolina constitution were worded to be misleading and mask the goal of Republican legislators to reduce Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s powers. They are, from left, Superior Court Judges Jeffrey Carpenter of Union County, Forrest Donald Bridges of Cleveland County and Thomas Lock of Johnston County. Emery P. Dalesio AP Photo