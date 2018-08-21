United Utah hopeful gets nod from ex-contenders in 2 parties

A northern Utah candidate for a new centrist third-party has picked up some endorsements from former Democratic and Republican contenders.
The Standard Examiner reports Eric Eliason of the United Utah Party says the support shows his campaign to unseat U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop has support from people with a wide range of viewpoints.
The endorsements came from Democrat Kurt Weiland and Republican Kevin Probasco, both of whom vied for the seat early on but didn't get their party's nomination.
Eliason is facing an uphill climb in a heavily Republican district, but he's brought a sizable trove of cash to the race. Democrat Lee Castillo and the Green Party's Adam Davis are also running for the seat.
Bishop, meanwhile, has said voter confidence will carry him to re-election for what he says will be a final term.
Comments