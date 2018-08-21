West Virginia town under state auditor investigation

The West Virginia State Auditor's Office is investigating a town.
WCHS-TV reports Glasgow Mayor Peggy Fisher announced the investigation Monday at a Town Council meeting. She says Glasgow has received a subpoena for all financial records dating back four years and town officials are cooperating with the investigation.
The mayor says an auditor's office investigator has been questioning town employees, but it doesn't bother her because she and other officials have nothing to hide.
Laura Ellis has lived in Glasgow for years. She says she doesn't believe there's nothing because Glasgow used to be wealthy, and an American Electric power plant's departure and the town's tax base in 2016 can't account for the financial issues.
Ellis says in two years Glasgow went from having more than $1 million to $500,000.
