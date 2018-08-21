Crime victims’ amendment backers planning to spend $5M

Backers of a proposed crime victims' amendment to North Carolina's constitution are preparing to spend $5 million leading up to the referendum this November.
The leader of efforts to approve a North Carolina version of a victims' rights amendment, similar to what's known as "Marsy's Law" in other states, identified the amount in an interview.
The group announced it started airing its first commercials on the radio Tuesday promoting a "yes" vote.
North Carolina voters approved a crime victims' amendment two decades ago, but the update would expand those rights and make clear victims can seek redress in court.
Chris Sinclair directs the North Carolina campaign. He said its money would come from the national Marsy's Law group, which was started by a wealthy tech company founder.
