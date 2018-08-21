Bismarck man might be charged for killing dart with squirrel

Authorities will consider filing charges against a Bismarck man accused of throwing a dart at a squirrel — and hitting it.
Bismarck Police Sgt. Tim Sass says officers who responded to a caller's report Sunday afternoon of a squirrel "acting weird" talked to a neighbor who admitted hitting the rodent with a dart. The Bismarck Tribune reports the squirrel died.
The case was referred to the city attorney's office for a potential violation of the municipal prohibition against "throwing missiles." The case remains under investigation.
Comments