FILE - This Nov. 9, 2017, file photo shows the shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Penn State University’s main campus in State College, Pa. Former members of the fraternity are due in court for a preliminary hearing on charges related to the February 2017 death of a pledge after a night of hazing and drinking. The hearing Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, before a district judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to send charges against several of the defendants in the case to county court for trial. The charges relate to the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo
Video figures in Penn State frat death preliminary hearing

The Associated Press

August 21, 2018 05:50 PM

BELLEFONTE, Pa.

Security camera footage from the night a pledge suffered fatal injuries inside a Penn State fraternity house is again key evidence as prosecutors seek to convince a judge they have enough evidence to send charges to county court for trial.

State College Police Detective David Scicchitano remained on the stand Tuesday when the first day of a preliminary hearing ended in the case of former members of Beta Theta Pi.

The seven fraternity members are going through another hearing because a county judge reinstated criminal charges that a district judge had dismissed.

The charges relate to the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Piazza died of severe head and abdominal injuries after a bid acceptance ceremony. Authorities say he consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol.

