Video figures in Penn State frat death preliminary hearing

Security camera footage from the night a pledge suffered fatal injuries inside a Penn State fraternity house is again key evidence as prosecutors seek to convince a judge they have enough evidence to send charges to county court for trial.
State College Police Detective David Scicchitano remained on the stand Tuesday when the first day of a preliminary hearing ended in the case of former members of Beta Theta Pi.
The seven fraternity members are going through another hearing because a county judge reinstated criminal charges that a district judge had dismissed.
The charges relate to the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.
Piazza died of severe head and abdominal injuries after a bid acceptance ceremony. Authorities say he consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol.
