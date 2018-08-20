Ivey creates group to encourage Census participation

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has created a group to encourage participation in the 2020 Census as the state faces the possibility of losing a congressional seat because of population growth elsewhere in the country.
Ivey announced the creation of Alabama Counts! Census Committee during a Monday news conference at the Alabama Capitol. The push comes at the same time the state is suing the federal government over the practice of including immigrants living in the country illegally in Census counts used for reapportionment.
Ivey said Monday that the stakes are high for the 2020 census. She said the state is facing the possibility of losing a congressional seat.
She said Alabama needs to have maximum participation in the 2020 Census.
