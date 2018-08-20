Trump drug czar nominee to visit Connecticut after overdoses

One of three simultaneous drug overdose victims is treated on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Investigators try to determine exactly what sickened the victims. People started falling ill Wednesday morning, mostly on the New Haven Green. No deaths were reported. Police have arrested a man who they say may have passed out free samples of synthetic marijuana. Hearst Connecticut Media via AP Brian A. Pounds