Flags being lowered amid funeral for Detroit police officer

In an undated photo provided by the Detroit Police, Officer Fadi Shukur is shown. Flags will be lowered to half-staff Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 in honor of the police officer who died after being struck by a speeding SUV while assisting with crowd and traffic control at a neighborhood event. Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder ordered the lowering for U.S. and Michigan flags at state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of Officer Shukur, who died Wednesday, Aug.15. (Detroit Police via AP) AP