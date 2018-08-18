Oak Ridge police chief resigns

Officials in a Tennessee city say the police chief has resigned following accusations of harassment.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that the resignation of Oak Ridge police Chief James Akagi is effective Oct. 20.
Akagi has been on administrative leave since July, after police department employees sent three letters to city leaders accusing the chief of harassment, being unprofessional and creating hostile work conditions.
In his resignation letter, Akagi said the department has been his home and family for the seven years he has been chief.
City Manager Mark Watson says Akagi is transitioning his command to Deputy Chief Robin Smith, who will take over as interim chief.
