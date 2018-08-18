Kansas law enforcement cracks down on impaired drivers

Law enforcement agencies across Kansas are participating in a nearly month long campaign to reduce impaired or distracted driving.
The "You Drink; You Drive; You Lose" campaign began Thursday and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 3.
The campaign is designed to reduce the number of accidents caused by drivers using alcohol, drugs or their cellphones.
The Kansas Department of Transportation says Labor Day weekend is one of the most dangerous times to be on the road. On average, three people are injured every day in alcohol-related crashes in Kansas. Nationally in 2016, more than one-third of all fatalities over the Labor Day weekend involved a drunk driver.
Impaired drivers can face jail time, suspension of their driving privileges, fines and other costs of up to $10,000.
