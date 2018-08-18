Bismarck’s new police chief looks to the future

For Bismarck's new police chief, law enforcement is in his blood.
Dave Draovitch has worked his way up through the ranks to the Bismarck department's top spot, just like his father did in Minot years ago, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
"This is all I've really known, as far back as I can remember, is being around law enforcement," he said.
Draovitch has spent nearly three decades with the department, working from police officer to K-9 handler to sergeant, until 2013 when he became deputy chief. The Bismarck City Commission offered him the top police job last month.
"From (an) internal (appointment) like Dave, you've got a very good knowledge and understanding of the complete setup of the agency, all the employees and positions they're working," said Dan Donlin, the former police chief.
Donlin said one adjustment to being chief is to build relationship with city administration and department leaders, and taking care of employees while being available to residents.
"I know he'll do a good job," he said.
Draovitch said some of his goals in the new position include addressing disproportionate contact with minorities and remaining engaged with youth. He said he's also reached out to leaders in the local Native American community to hear their concerns.
"I think it's a powerful practice to reflect on what we're doing, and I think it's important to recognize the minority groups that we have in the community and make sure that we are serving them to the same level as we're serving everyone in our community," said City Commissioner Shawn Oban, who calls the focus on Native Americans "vitally important."
Draovitch said he hopes to have a new deputy chief selected by Aug. 22.
